Broome County Parks is about to kickoff the 2023 season with more to do than ever before.

This Saturday every Broome County Park officially opens, which means swimming, boating, concessions and camping.

County executive Jason Garnar says that since the pandemic, parks attendance has skyrocketed higher than ever before.

There are more activities than ever, including movies in the park, the Beach Bash in August, Broome Bands Together, and more.

As Broome enters the new 2023 parks season, its also under new leadership as former parks director Liz Woidt is moving on to another position.

Her replacement is Brenda Gowe, who has been working in the county’s engineering department for over a decade.

The Director of Brome County Parks and Recreation, Brenda Gowe says, “I’m just really excited to be able to continue to maintain and improve all of these really beautiful Broome County Parks and I just feel really fortunate to get to do this great work. So, I want to thank the County Executive, Jason Garnar for giving me the opportunity and all of his staff, and thanks for having me.”

Garnar says that the county is investing over $10 million into parks construction projects.

Including the Otsiningo North Dog Park coming this summer, the softball complex, and the newest initiative, playground communication boards.

At all six county parks with playgrounds, you will find communication boards with symbols on them so those who are non-verbal can communicate.

To see a schedule of the activities, visit GoBroomeCounty.com/parks.