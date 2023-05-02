TODAY:

Our unsettled weather pattern continues today. Stray showers this morning become more scattered this afternoon. Temperatures today will be well below average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we continue to see scattered showers with wet snowflakes mixing in due to temperatures dropping into the 30s.

TOMORROW:

Showers hold for midweek and temperatures stay on the cooler side.

REST OF THE WEEK:

More scattered showers across the area on Thursday. By Friday, the showers become more isolated and then we dry out going into the weekend. This weekend we will see the start of a warming trend and sunshine returns for both days this weekend. Mostly sunny for the start of next week with above average temperatures.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

