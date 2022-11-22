BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Local law enforcement is offering advice and training on how individuals and organizations can prepare for and respond to mass shooting situations.

Detective Sergeant Brian Kittle of the Broome County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit visited the Binghamton Noon Rotary Club today and gave a presentation on active shooter preparedness and community response.

Kittle says that the best thing someone can do to prepare for a shooter situation is to not shy away from the topic.

He says, even for parents, it is better to have those difficult conversations before a situation occurs rather than regret it afterward.

Detective Sergeant Brian Kittle of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office says, “So the biggest thing is to train your mind and that’s the spot that you start training right now, and that’s what this is here at the Rotary Club, by just talking about it, having a conversation and starting to think about what you’re going to do. Because if you have thought about it previously, then, when the time actually comes, God forbid, that you can respond quicker.”

Kittle says that in his presentation he addresses strategies such as hiding, finding the nearest exit, barricading a door, and if it comes to it, fighting back.

Kittle says that as much as everyone would like to brush the topic under the rug, we cannot ignore it, and having these conversations and spreading awareness is the first step.