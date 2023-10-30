UPDATE: At 10:47 a.m., Binghamton University issued an alert to students stating the investigation at the Bartle Library Tower was complete, and the scene had been cleared. BU says more information will be forthcoming.

VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University has cancelled today’s classes due to an ongoing investigation on campus.

Binghamton issued an emergency message to all of its students at 8:56 a.m. on October 30, notifying them that Campus Police were actively investigating an incident that occurred outside of the Bartle Library Tower.

Shortly after, at 9:23 a.m., the university issued a second alert cancelling all classes for the day due to the incident. Binghamton says there is no danger to the campus or community.

This is a developing story.