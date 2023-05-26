(WIVT/WBGH) – Achieve is showing off its creativity by having members create a new sign for the main entrance of the facility.

Broome Achieve on Cutler Pond Road is collaborating with local mosaic artist Emily Jablon to create and install new signage in the main lobby of the building.

Achieve serves individuals with developmental disabilities.

Clients at Achieve are making mosaic circles using every color in the rainbow.

They can arrange the tiles in any fashion that they like, as long as it resembles a circle and uses the correct color.

One client, Kristen Williams, says that she’s been creating a lot of art recently, and this project has made mosaic her new favorite style.

Mosaic Artist Kristen Williams says, “I feel proud and excited and I like helping Emily out all the time. They will be really good, and you can see it, if you come up here, you can see it. Come and take a tour for it.”

Once each circle is done, Jablon will combine everything together in her studio, and bring it back to Achieve to install it.

She comes to the facility once a week to work on the circles.

She says although it was supposed to only be one sign, everyone is having so much fun, that she might have to start a second project.

Jablon says, “This program makes me feel exceptionally proud because to bring art to everybody, is not something that is easily done and to do so in a way where its been as successful as this program, is just over-joyous.”

Jablon says the group is about halfway done with the project.

They make the mosaics on a mesh cloth so it can be easily transported.

Jablon says that she is her happiest when working with everyone at Achieve, and that compared to every other piece she has done, this is the most gratifying.