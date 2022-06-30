NEW YORK (WIVT/WBGH) – A new state record was set for catching the largest Small Mouth Bass.

Two weeks ago, fisherman Thomas Russell Jr. set a new record in the State of New York for the largest Small Mouth Bass. It was caught in Cayuga Lake.

The fish weighed in at eight pounds and six ounces. The previous record for Small Mouth was an eight pound four ounce bass in 1995 on Lake Erie.

Small Mouth Bass are known to be very resilient fresh-water fish and will leap out of the water in order to escape capture.

Russell added the details of the catch to the DEC’s Angler Achievement Award Program to follow state record catches. The categories for the program are, Catch and Release, Annual Award, and State Record.

To find more information about the New York State Angler Achievement Award Program, call (518) 402 8891 or email at fwfish@dec.ny.gov.