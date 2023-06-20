ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – After ten years in the making, John Penird is debuting his solo show titled, Singing with the Big Bands.

The show is at the Cider Mill Stage this weekend Friday and Saturday at 7:30.

It features “Johnny P” singing 20 big band songs dating back to the 1920’s through the 50’s.

Penird says that big band music is what he grew up listening to.

He says that era of music was more focused on the written word.

He says it’s refreshing to hear lyrics that talk about concepts like love, respect, peace, and dignity.

Johnny P, creator of Singing with the Big Bands says, “The era that this music was made in, obviously brought people together, it healed a lot of things, and I think that’s something our world needs right now.”

The show will be a Las Vegas style cabaret tribute featuring four dancers on stage, with all of the singing done by Johnny P.

Plus, he says his father, former radio host, Art Penird came out of broadcast retirement to record a narration throughout the hour and twenty-minute show.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door.