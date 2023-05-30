HILLCREST, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Chenango Valley High School student has passed away.

The district sent out a letter to the school community today announcing the death.

It says it is working closely with the family and encourages everyone to lean on one another for support.

The announcement comes as the Broome County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal pedestrian-train accident in Hillcrest that occurred this morning.

The area near Crocker Hill Road and Depot Hill Road will remain closed while the investigation continues.

NewsChannel 34 will have more information as it is released.