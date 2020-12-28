A Blood Drive will be held to honor a fallen officer

NEW YORK – A blood drive tomorrow will be held in memory of a fallen trooper who was killed in the line of duty.

The Five Mile Point Fire Department will be hosting a blood drive by the American Red Cross in honor of Christopher Skinner.



Skinner served as a New York State Trooper for several years until he was killed in a hit and run during a traffic stop.



The event currently has approximately 30 reservations, which the Red Cross says can assist in saving 90 lives.



Broome County Account Manager Esperanza Gutierrez says the blood drive tomorrow is in honor of a great man.

“I’ve heard wonderful things about Trooper Christopher Skinner. That he was a great role model in our community, that he had just become a trooper at the time. He had not been a trooper for very long, I believe so. His family has wanted to do this blood drive in his honor since his passing, and as long as I am with the Red Cross, we will continue to do it every year in his memory and in his honor.”

The blood drive will be from noon to 6 Dec 29th.

If you donate to a Red Cross blood drive between now and January 4th, you will receive a free American Red Cross long sleeved t-shirt while supplies last, so get yours today.