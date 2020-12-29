A blood drive was held in honor of former state trooper Christopher Skinner

KIRKWOOD, NY – A blood drive was held earlier today in honor of a New York State Police officer killed in the line of duty.

The Five Mile Point Fire Company held the drive in honor of Christopher Skinner, a former state trooper who was killed in a hit-and-run incident back in 2014.



The blood drive, organized by members of the state police, was by reservation-only, and featured a strong turnout in support of Skinner.



Skinner’s mother, Sharyn, says that her son was a caring man and loved to do one thing most, and that was help others.

“Chris was a person who loved to help people, in any form. Whatever it was. Whether it was to pull their car out of a ditch, help them repair something, or plow their driveway, or mow their lawn. Whatever. And he loved being a state trooper.”

Skinner’s mother also mentioned that today was the first time she had ever given blood, but that it couldn’t have been for a better reason.