A blood drive was held in honor of former state trooper Christopher Skinner

Top Stories

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

KIRKWOOD, NY – A blood drive was held earlier today in honor of a New York State Police officer killed in the line of duty.

The Five Mile Point Fire Company held the drive in honor of Christopher Skinner, a former state trooper who was killed in a hit-and-run incident back in 2014.

The blood drive, organized by members of the state police, was by reservation-only, and featured a strong turnout in support of Skinner.

Skinner’s mother, Sharyn, says that her son was a caring man and loved to do one thing most, and that was help others.

“Chris was a person who loved to help people, in any form. Whatever it was. Whether it was to pull their car out of a ditch, help them repair something, or plow their driveway, or mow their lawn. Whatever. And he loved being a state trooper.”

Skinner’s mother also mentioned that today was the first time she had ever given blood, but that it couldn’t have been for a better reason.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News