A Blood Drive at American Legion Post 1194 was put on in honor of Cooper Busch

NEW YORK – A blood drive tomorrow in honor of a young man we first told you about yesterday is in need of donors.

The drive at the American Legion Post 1194 will be in memory of Cooper Busch, who died at the age of 4 after an 18-month battle with acute myeloid leukemia.



Busch relied on blood transfusions during his battle with cancer, but the boy always had a big smile on his face.



He also had Down Syndrome, which only heightened the level of support the Chenango Valley community gave his family after his passing.

Busch’s mother, Tara, says her son was a bright shining star in the community.

“As soon as Cooper got sick, and people started hearing about his illness, we were immediately lifted up by the community. Everybody came out in support. Everybody wanted to do something to help us. There were signs around the neighborhoods cheering Cooper on as he fought his battle, and there was benefits held to help our family financially.”

Busch, who is also a teacher at West Middle School, says she started a foundation in Cooper’s honor.

Super Cooper Saves the Day is a non-profit dedicated to help other families impacted by cancer.

The blood drive currently has 18 people registered for it.



In order to sign up to donate blood, you can visit RedCrossBlood.org.

The drive will be from 9 A-M to 3 tomorrow