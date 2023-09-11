VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A twenty-year tradition of spreading kindness on the anniversary of 9/11 continued today at B.U.

The university’s Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life held its annual Mitzvah Marathon Fair on campus.

Anyone passing by the event is encouraged to do a good deed and brighten someone else’s day.

There were multiple tables with different activities including writing letters to soldiers, bone marrow donations, saying a blessing, and even just telling someone a compliment.

A member of Chabad Binghamton, Meira Papier says that the smallest amount of light can dispel the greatest darkness.

Member of Chabad Binghamton, Meira Papier says, “After something bad happens, you can’t change the event. All you can try to do is try to make the best out of a bad situation. And so, what we’re trying to do here is to just take a day that was very tragic, and as much as we possibly can, bring a little more light into the world.”

There was a wall of photos, depicting Binghamton Alumni who died in the attacks, as well as a blood drive, plus food and charitable donations.

The Mitzvah Marathon started at B.U. in 2002 and since then, has made its way across the country to institutions including the University of Florida, Carnegie Mellon, Arizona State, Pittsburgh and more.