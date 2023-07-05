JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An iconic Broome County restaurant is getting a full makeover and introducing a new ear of eateries to the area.

A local Johnson City man, Taimoor Khan, closed on the iconic Red Robin Diner on Main Street in JC back in April.

The new spot will be called 8-Bit Bites, which is a franchise of restaurants from New York City. The company’s website says that 8-Bit is a Halal restaurant that brings the nostalgia of the 80’s and 90’s. The menu features smash burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, wings, fries, shakes, and more.

What’s unique, is customers are invited to play free video games while they dine, from Pac Man to Marvel versus Capcom.

Khan says that the inside needed to be completed renovated, including new electric, plumbing, flooring, kitchen, bathroom and more.

Much of the original building, both interior and exterior will remain the same to showcase the history of the space.

Khan says the retro aesthetic of the building fits the family friendly, arcade atmosphere of the dining space, and expects customers of both younger and older demographics.

Khan says that he could have taken the 8-Bit concept anywhere in town but wanted to have a part in the revitalization of Johnson City.

Khan says the renovations are on the right track, and if all goes as planned, 8-Bit Bites could open within the next month and half to two months.