BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Gunfire continues to erupt across the City of Binghamton this summer.

Binghamton Police have reported 8 shootings over a 9 day period with no arrests announced as of yet.



Last Thursday at 11:30 p.m., someone shot a man in front of 29 Edwards Street.



The 24 year-old victim was found on the sidewalk further down the street with a gunshot wound to his arm and taken to Wilson Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.



Sunday, just after 1:00 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired on Gerard Avenue and found seven 9 millimeter shell casings at the intersection with Murray Street.



About an hour and a half later, more gunshots at 27 Haendel Street, with many of them striking the home.



Police found 33 spent shell casings of various caliber. No one was injured in either of those shootings.



Then, Sunday night at about 9:40 p.m., police investigated a shooting that occurred at 83 Chapin Street that resulted in a man getting shot in the groin and a woman in the buttocks.



Police continue to investigate and are asking the public for assistance by calling detectives at 607-772-7080.