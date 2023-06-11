N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has $78 million in funding available for water quality projects across the state.

“Access to clean water is critical to sustaining the health of our communities, protecting our environment, and supporting local economies,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Governor Hochul is committed to protecting New York’s water quality and increasing the ability of our communities to withstand future severe storms and flooding, and the latest round of grant funding announced today will help municipalities statewide make necessary investments to help safeguard drinking water supplies, aquatic habitats, and swimming beaches for generations to come.”

The funding will support protecting drinking water, updating water infrastructure, preventing contamination, combating harmful algal blooms, and increasing flood resilience. Depending on the project type, maximum funding will range from $100,000 to $15 million. The funding is available through the DEC’s Water Quality Improvement Project (WQIP) program.

Eight different project types are eligible for funding:

Wastewater treatment improvement and abatement of combined sewer overflows

Non-agricultural nonpoint source pollution abatement and control, including green infrastructure projects

Vacuum trucks for municipal separate storm sewer systems

Land acquisition for drinking water source water protection

Salt storage

Dam safety repair/rehabilitation

Aquatic connectivity restoration

Marine habitat restoration

Municipalities and Indian Nations are eligible for funding for all project types. Not-for-profit organizations and Soil and Water Conservation Districts are eligible for certain project types. Grant applications are due by July 28 at 4 p.m. Applications can be found on the Consolidated Funding Application page of New York State’s website.