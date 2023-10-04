BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham joined members of the local Italian American community to announce details for next week’s Columbus Day Parade and Italian Festival.

The 64th Annual Columbus Day Parade and Italian Fest will kick off on Monday at 9 a.m. with the raising of the Italian flag at Binghamton City Hall, including a performance by Tri-Cities Opera resident artist.

The marching band competition and parade starts at 10 a.m. near the intersection of Main and Arthur streets and heads east into downtown.

Six local schools will compete, including Union-Endicott, Johnson City, Whitney Point, Chenango Forks, Williamson from Tioga, Pennsylvania, and Athens.

The bands are judged based on their music, color guard, and drum major performances.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham says, “At the end of the parade, we have the Italian festival on Water Street from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will include local homemade favorite Italian dishes, and live music from Rooster and the Roadhouse Horns. The Italian Festival and food portion is something that I will not miss.”

Binghamton High School’s Steel Drum Band will start the music segment of the parade.

This year’s parade Grand Marshal is Connie Capani, who is an active member of the Sons and Daughters of Italy.

The Italian festival will be in the block of Water Street outside of Boscov’s.

Plenty of Italian delicacies will be available for purchase along with music from Rooster and the Roadhouse Horns.

The parade is sponsored by Garufi Law.