TOWN OF NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A man was found dead in a body of water on Thursday in the Town of New Berlin.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, on October 12 at approximately 9:40 p.m., Chenango County requested Forest Ranger assistance in the search for a missing 64-year-old man.

During the search, the man’s wife told officers she believed her husband drove his UTV, possibly to go fishing. At 10:40, Ranger Burkholder discovered the UTV near a pond and saw personal items floating near a boat with a broken motor. A short while after, at 11:37 p.m., members of the New Berlin Fire Department found the missing man deceased in the water, approximately 30 feet from shore.

The subject was turned over to the Chenango County Medical Examiner. No further information has been released at this time.