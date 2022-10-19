ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A judge has awarded a $600,000 judgment to a man who was sexually abused by an employee at the former Boys and Girls Club of Western Broome back in the 1970’s.

The victim, identified in court documents as John Doe, alleges that he was sexually abused by Gerald Berg, a swimming instructor at what was then known as the Louis N Picciano Boys’ Club.

Doe began working at the club at age 14.

According to Judge Christopher Baker’s findings, two weeks later Berg began abusing the boy through touching, masturbating and oral sex on six different occasions in Berg’s office at the club.

Berg also lured the boy to his home where he attempted to have anal sex with him.

Soon after, the victim told his parents who notified police and Berg was arrested in July 1977 and charged with sodomy.

According to testimony by the victim, his father and sister, the abuse dramatically changed the boy’s personality and behavior, leading him to act out, abuse drugs and alcohol, attempt suicide, run away and steal his father’s car.

Later in life, the victim testified that he had trouble maintaining relationships and had 2 failed marriages.

The suit was brought by attorney Ron Benjamin against the now defunct Boys and Girls Club of Western Broome which abruptly shut down in August of 2019 citing recent events and financial difficulties.

Benjamin’s suit was filed earlier in August 2019.

In another case, a separate male victim was awarded $500,000 in compensatory damages due to similar abuse at the hands of Berg.