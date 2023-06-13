OXFORD, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Local concert venue 6 on the Square is celebrating its 16th anniversary with a show from crowd favorite Joe Jencks.

The concert will take place on June 17th and will kick off the venue’s ‘Sweet 16 Fund our Future’ campaign. Money raised will go to hosting more concerts in the future.

Jencks is a Chicago based songwriter and 25-year veteran of international folk music. He is known for his unique musical narratives and spiritual exploration.

Tickets are $25 a piece and can be purchased online at 6onthesquare.org or by contacting the venue at (607) 843-6876.

Doors open one hour before the show. The performance also will be streamed live on its website.