BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An effort to create a new community arts center in Binghamton has received a major boost with a half million dollar grant from New York State.

The non-profit Discoveries in Sculpture is getting $500,000 from the Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. The organization was founded by local sculptor Jerome Weinberger who created works using found objects.

After his death in 2019, a local group resurrected Discoveries in Sculpture and set about looking for a home for a permanent display of Weinberger’s work. They came to an agreement with the Roberson Museum and Science Center to lease the historic Randall House which is attached to the museum.

The organization had already raised enough funding to repair the porch and fix the roof, which began this week.

President Keith Oberg says the state grant gives them the money to finish the project.

“We’ve been working on this for 4 years now trying to find a home for this art. With this final piece that this grant from New York State, we know that we can complete it, we know we can probably be in by the end of next year. So, we’re really excited,” said Oberg.

Oberg says once the funding is in hand in January, design work will begin with a plan to start construction in the late Spring and have the project completed by this time next year.

He says of the three large rooms in the house, two will be dedicated to displaying Weinberger’s work while the remainder will be long-term exhibition space for local artists and studio space.