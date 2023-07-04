MONTROSE, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – The holiday celebrations don’t stop there, just south of the state line was an annual event that, even with the rain, brought out thousands.

Families in Montrose Pennsylvania lined the streets for the annual 4th of July Parade.

The theme for this year’s parade was America’s Spirit, Serving our Community.

The parade featured a variety of local participants, from first responders, veterans, dignitaries, antique cars, motorcycles, bands and more.

Vendors were setup from 8-4 selling products at the Green, across from the Montrose Post Office.

There is A fireworks show kicking off at dusk.

Montrose suggests viewing the show from the Montrose Lake area and the Price Chopper parking lot.