BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Several top-notch fireworks shows are scheduled for Broome, Tioga, and Cortland County to celebrate Independence Day.

Celebrate in style and check out a list of some of the shows in our area.

BROOME COUNTY

Binghamton Rumble Ponies ‘Bing Bang Boom’ Fireworks Show: July 4th at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton. Game begins at 6:35, the fireworks will begin shortly after the final out.

Town of Union July 4th Extravaganza: Highland Park in Endwell will host their annual event on July 4th. There will be a chicken BBQ beginning at noon, vendors from 2-9:30, live music, and a fireworks show beginning at 9:30.

Harpursville Fourth of July Party: Saturday, July 2nd. Music, food, fire, and fireworks at 9 p.m. 2720 NY-79 Harpursville, NY.

TIOGA COUNTY

Candor July 4th Celebration: Festivities all weekend Friday, July 1st – Monday, July 4th. Friday fireworks at dusk at 79 Spencer Road in Candor, NY. Full list of events.

Tioga Downs: July 4th Harness racing beginning at 6:15 p.m. with a fireworks spectacular set to begin after the final race.

CORTLAND COUNTY

Preble Fireworks: July 2nd 2-10 p.m. Dwyer Memorial Park in Preble, NY. Fireworks show at night.

Hope Lake Park July 4th Fireworks Display: July 2nd. Hope Lake, 2245 Clute Road Cortland, NY.