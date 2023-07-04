ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Happy Fourth of July! It wouldn’t be our nation’s Independence Day without the annual extravaganza at Highland Park.

Families were stopping into the park as early as noon, but the Town of Union Parks Manger, Jay Vassil says the activity really picks up around 2:30 or 3.

Vassil says live music started at 3:30 and that the highlight of the day, the fireworks display, will kickoff at 9:30 p.m., if the weather allows.

He says this year’s fireworks display is put on by Young Explosives, and it will be bigger and unique compared to previous shows.

He says that the majority of people start showing up around 5 or 6 p.m., so it couldn’t hurt to get there early and grab a place on the grass ahead of the show.

Vassil says, “We have about seven or eight bounce houses available free. The pool is open, the carousel is open, concession stand, all of these vendors, its just a great family friendly event.”

The OL Davis Fire Station hosted a drive through chicken barbeques event in the parking lot.

There are vendors on site selling food, children’s toys, clothing, and nick-nacks.

AJ Searles is a manager with Searles Novelties and says that the extravaganza is the perfect place to sell their product because people are in a good, holiday mood, and are ready to spend money.