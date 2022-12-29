JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is striving to keep Broome County’s unemployment rates low as we head into the new year.

Today in the Oakdale Commons, the chamber hosted the Project Homecoming Job and Career Fair.

Forty-two different employers and companies had tables set up in the middle of the mall to attract job seekers.

There was a mix of every industry, including health, manufacturing, non-profits, tech, media, education, and finance to name a few.

The Project and Event Manager at the chamber, Debbie Evans, says that job seekers should take advantage to the in-person camaraderie as you gain a lot of experience simply by interacting with others.

Project and Event Manager at the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Debbie Evans says, “Because so many times, things are done online, and here, you get that personal connection that you can talk to the HR manager, the director of human resources, and they find out about you. They see your personality, you get to interact you get to talk with them, it makes a huge difference.”

Evans says that the chamber specifically hosts the event around the holidays as more families and college students are back home.

She says that some companies are looking to hire specifically 16-to-18-year-old.

Representatives from Broome Tioga Workforce and the New York State Department of Labor attended the event to answer any questions or refer job seekers.

Evans says that since the pandemic, employers are generally more lenient with scheduling and remote options, and even if you didn’t have luck finding a position in the past, it couldn’t hurt to look again.

Project and Event Manager at the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce, Debbie Evans says, “And there are so many people who might have had in the past, say, work gaps. Or they have childcare issues, and now they can come really talk to the employers. A lot of employers are more amenable to do remote working now, since the pandemic. So, there are more options now for people to work around their schedules.”

The career fair is free to all job seekers.

The chamber also offers to scan the resumes of job seekers at the fair and says it will upload them to an online database that participating companies can access following the event and get in touch with potential employees.

The next Chamber Career Fair is scheduled for September.