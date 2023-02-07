BINGHAMTON, NY – A restaurant that’s been a fixture in downtown Binghamton for over 35 years has closed.

Curry’s of India closed toward the end of January.

The restaurant opened on Court Street in 1987 and was operated by the same couple throughout with the husband in the kitchen doing the cooking and the wife waiting tables out front.

The couple has decided to retire as the husband’s health has been declining.

Former Binghamton Mayor Rich David, who owns the building, tells NewsChannel 34 that has already received some inquiries about leasing the location, but is going to take his time to find the right use of the space for downtown.