BINGHAMTON, NY – A major affordable and supportive housing project is planned for the former Sheltered Workshop complex in downtown Binghamton.

Helio Health is developing a $35 million, 108-unit apartment building at 200 Court Street in collaboration with a couple of partners.



The non-profit has already received a $4.9 million grant from the New York State Homeless Housing Program to begin gutting and rehabbing the 3 story structure next year.



Helio plans to apply for additional state grants and tax credits with a goal of finishing the build-out by the end of 2024 so that residents can move in in 2025.



54 of the units, which will come in 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and studio configurations, will be affordable housing managed by CSD Housing for those who meet income eligibility.



25 apartments will be set aside for homeless veterans and 29 for people in recovery.



Eagle Star Housing will provide case management for the veteran units and Helio will do the same for those recovering from addiction.



Helio Health, which is based in Syracuse, entered the Binghamton market in 2018 with the establishment of 50 detox beds at the Broome Developmental Center in Dickinson.



It also has a long history of providing housing options for those recovering from substance use disorder.



Chief Operating Officer Kathleen Gaffney-Babb cited a NewsChannel 34 report about the local homeless housing crisis back in October that illustrated the need.

“We don’t go to an area just to expand services. We go to the area because there’s an identified need. If we feel that we can be beneficial in serving that need, then we will work to expand the services in that area. I think it’s really important that people understand that it isn’t just about Helio Health becoming larger, it’s about Helio Health serving community needs in whatever the region is that we expand those services.”



Gaffney-Babb says Helio is in the process of constructing phase 2 of its treatment center at Broome Developmental.



It will offer an additional 50 beds, this time for residential treatment.



Gaffney-Babb says this will allow those who complete their medically-supervised withdrawal to receive up to 3 months of additional treatment before they reintegrate into the community.



She says the addition of the supportive housing on Court Street will give many of them a place to live once discharged, furthering their continuum of care.