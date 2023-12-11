BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton property is being locked down following multiple arrests related to drugs and weapons charges.

Mayor Jared Kraham says that 35 Baxter Street has upended the quality of life for neighbors and drained taxpayer resources.

The owners were issued a lockdown warning letter back in August, after three people were arrested at the property on felony weapons and narcotics charges. A fourth person was charged with criminal impersonation.

Kraham held a news conference outside of the property this morning and hammered the lockdown notice to the front door.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham says, “Under the court order, this property will be locked down for a period of twelve -months. What my hope is that the current owners find a future, positive use for the property. Sell the property, do something that will not create the neighborhood quality of life issues that this property had.”

The lockdown law assigns point values to properties for different types of nuisance activity.

A property is deemed a nuisance if it accumulates 18 or more points in a 12-month period.

35 Baxter Street was assigned 30 points for incidents dating back to September of last year.