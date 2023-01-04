NEW YORK (NEWS10) — New York State Police issued 32,934 tickets and arrested 453 impaired drivers during the National DWI Crackdown, which ran from December 14 through January 1. In addition, police investigated 4,417 accidents, which resulted in 528 injuries and eight fatalities.

New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said, “One of the mission priorities of the New York State Police is to improve highway safety by focusing on reducing drunk and impaired driving crashes. The New York State Police urges motorists to make safety their top priority as well to help reduce these crashes. Our message is simple: Don’t drink and drive. By being proactive, we can reduce the number of motor vehicle accidents caused by drunk and impaired driving.”

In the Capital Region, a total of 2,690 tickets were issued and 39 drivers were arrested for DWI. Below is the full breakdown: