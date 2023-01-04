NEW YORK (NEWS10) — New York State Police issued 32,934 tickets and arrested 453 impaired drivers during the National DWI Crackdown, which ran from December 14 through January 1. In addition, police investigated 4,417 accidents, which resulted in 528 injuries and eight fatalities.

New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said, “One of the mission priorities of the New York State Police is to improve highway safety by focusing on reducing drunk and impaired driving crashes. The New York State Police urges motorists to make safety their top priority as well to help reduce these crashes. Our message is simple: Don’t drink and drive. By being proactive, we can reduce the number of motor vehicle accidents caused by drunk and impaired driving.” 

In the Capital Region, a total of 2,690 tickets were issued and 39 drivers were arrested for DWI. Below is the full breakdown:

Troop Region Speed DWI Arrests  (# of persons) Distracted Driving Child Restraint/  Seat Belt Move Over Total  Tickets  (includes other violations) 
A Western NY 843 36 78 67 13 2,597 
B North Country 681 22 21 42 28  2,204 
C Southern Tier 898 23 55 36 29  2,369 
D Central NY 753 41 62 124 11 2,945 
E Finger Lakes 917 33 60 135 19 3,302 
F Upper Hudson Valley 1,271 87 140 131 27 3,138 
G Capital Region 1,008 39 94 38 48 2,690 
K Lower Hudson Valley 1,911 76 108 85 35 4,122 
L Long Island 845 49 134 75  2,931 
NYC New York City 262 11 53 56 1,831 
T NYS Thruway 1,916 36 107 127 101 4,805 