BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Binghamton Police are investigating 3 shootings that took place over the weekend.



At 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, they were called to the intersection of John and Lucy Streets for a report of shots fired. Officers found four .22 caliber shell casings. There were no injuries. Police are seeking a tall, bald Black man who was wearing dark clothing.



At 1 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 28 Exchange Street and located two 9 millimeter shell casings. Investigators were informed that a man had showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was treated and released.



And at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of people fighting and shots fired in the vicinity of 77 Main Street. Officers found a handgun that had been dropped on the ground. Police are looking for two men who fled the scene in a light-colored sedan heading east on Main.



Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call detectives at 607-772-7080.