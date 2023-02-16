NEWARK VALLEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A car-pedestrian crash killed 3 people and seriously injured a fourth yesterday in Newark Valley.

52 year-old Doreen Wood is among those killed when a black 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV operated by an unidentified 18 year-old plowed into a group of people walking along Route 38.

The other fatalities were 66 year-old Jack Stephens, Wood’s friend and neighbor, and 25 year-old Kurtis Acker, the boyfriend of Wood’s daughter Christy Oralls.

27 year-old Oralls suffered serious injuries and was flown by LifeNet Air to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse where she is in serious condition.

Relatives say the group was walking into the village to go shopping from the Green Valley trailer park, home to Woods, Stephens and Oralls.

Oralls cousin Austin Trumpower says Christy has a shattered pelvis, broken femur, ruptured spleen and liver and is in a medically induced coma.

“She’s got four kids that need her. She’s got a 6 month-old new little girl, she’s got two boys that are like 4 and 5 and then she’s got a 2 year-old. And the rest of her family needs her as well.”

This is Orall’s 6 month-old daughter Paisley.

All 4 were struck from behind and debris from the SUV still litters the shoulder of the road.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office says the 18 year-old remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 687-1010.