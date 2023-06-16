JOHNSON CITY, NY – ( WIVT/WBGH) As New York State begins cracking down on illegal pot shops, the second legal marijuana dispensary in Greater Binghamton is preparing to open this month.

The Greenery Spot on Main Street in Johnson City is scheduled to open at 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday June 28th.



It’s owned by Chris Myers, a U-E grad, who says he honed his customer service skills working for 19 years at Rossi’s Pizza in Endicott.



Myers is having assistance in the buildout from his father Greg and brother Brandon who own Myers Security which is handling safety concerns at the store.



Chris Myers says his dispensary will be somewhat smaller than some others and will begin selling only cannabis products such as flower, pre-rolls, edibles and vapes. No paraphernalia or merchandise to start.



Myers says the focus will be on quick, friendly service, allowing people to pre-order and then grab-and-go.



Myers says he’s a longtime marijuana smoker and never been a drinker. He got his license because of a prior cannabis conviction.

Owner Chris Myers says, “When I was 22 years-old, I was arrested for possession of marijuana. Lots of little ones on my way to college. I was harassed in the community almost every day over little amounts of marijuana. It’s just crazy to think about 20 years ago how it was and now look at me. Here I am with a New York State legal dispensary. It’s insane.”



Myers says owning his own dispensary is a dream come true and he’s motivated by providing the community with a safe, tested form of marijuana.



And he believes The Greenery Spot will boost the economic revitalization of Johnson City’s downtown business district.



After opening on June 28th, the dispensary will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.