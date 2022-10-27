WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Just months after a devastating fire destroyed the Town of Windsor’s Highway garage, the county is pitching in to alleviate the financial burden.

Back in March, an electrical short in one of the highway department’s trucks caused a fire that destroyed the garage and three trucks.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and legislator Scott Baker held a news conference at the highway department today to announce $270,000 in grant funding that is being provided to the town.

Town of Windsor supervisor, Mark Odell says that the building alone was at least $7.9 million.

Windsor Town Supervisor Mark Odell says, “The town is in the process of rebuilding its fleet, which we’ve come pretty close to. We’ve also, we’re moving in on trying to narrow down money for the building. So, there’s a lot of pieces to still put together.”

The funding was provided through the county’s Small Community Grant program, and most of it will go towards purchasing a new plow truck.

The Town of Windsor Highway Superintendent Mike Kithcart says that several surrounding municipalities have come together to lighten the load. He says they have provided multiple trucks to be used throughout the winter months while Windsor continues to build up their fleet.