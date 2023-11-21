BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – 25 graduates officially earned the rank of officer today and will help address a labor shortage at the Broome County Jail.

25 new Broome County Jail corrections officers passed their final and received a certificate recognition upon graduating from the academy this morning.

The ceremony was held at the Holiday Inn in Downtown Binghamton.

The graduating class has been training for three months, learning defense tactics, studying law, and understanding their role at the Sheriff’s Office.

Garrett Kraack is the youngest graduate in the history of the Broome County Jail and says that the hard work was well worth it.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer Garrett Kraack says, “It’s something I’ve wanted to do. I’ve wanted to be in law enforcement for a long time so, finally getting the option to be able to do it, it was a no brainer for me to do it. So, at the young age that I am, I didn’t see myself doing it so young, but the opportunity came and I took advantage of it.”

Many of the new graduates have already been working overtime hours at the jail to compensate for the lack of manpower.

Some were working an additional 30 hours of overtime per week, on top of their 40 hours of academy training.

Several recruits received individual awards including, team leader, best shot, best in academics, and best in defensive tactics.