TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – For the fourth year, local organizations are teaming up to give local families boxes of food ahead of the holidays.

The Holiday Giving Box program started in 2020, and this year, they’ve upped the ante, with a goal of raising over $16,000 and providing 275 boxes of food.

The boxes will include turkey, stuffing, corn, cranberry sauce, cider, dessert, and locally grown produce such as squash, carrots, onions and potatoes.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo says that there’s something special about making a meal with your family for the holidays.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo says, “Some families like during the holidays to perhaps receive a prepared meal, as we have so many meals out there that help families. This one gives families an opportunity to cook their own meal. There’s a certain pride that families feel getting around the kitchen and making a meal themselves.”

A donation of $60 will provide one entire meal for a family of 4 to 6 people.

New this year are three tiers of corporate sponsorships. Companies interested in sponsoring the program should reach out to the Leadership Alliance.

To donate to the program, visit here.