VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, NewsChannel 34 and BinghamtonHomepage.com are attempting to bring awareness to hunger in the Southern Tier by helping to bring awareness of The Full Plate Project.

THE FULL PLATE PROJECT needs your support to ensure no one in our community has to make an impossible choice between food and other necessities like medicine, utilities, or childcare.

With the community’s investment in last year’s FULL PLATE PROJECT, United Way of Broome County was able to fully support food and hunger programs in our community, raising over $111,000. When you support THE FULL PLATE PROJECT, you are helping our community-based organizations deliver programs at the front line of hunger.

When people face hunger, they often struggle to meet other basic needs. With rising costs of housing, healthcare, and more, the issues of hunger continue to plague the most vulnerable in our community. The demand for emergency food has grown as inflation increased with local food pantry meals doubling from over 350,000 meals in 2021 to over 625,000 in 2022.

As it has done for over 100 years, United Way has conducted an Annual Community Campaign to ensure vital health and human service programs are funded and available to our families, friends, and neighbors. During both prosperous and challenging times, this community has come together to support fellow Broome County residents. We ask you to please join us so that no child, adult, or family is denied the most basic need to eat.

You can donate on the United Way’s Website.