BINGHAMTON, NY – Concerts will be held the second Friday of June, July, and August.



Festivities will begin outside the Arena at 5 p.m. with music starting at 6.

Rain or shine, the show will go on, as the event can be moved inside the arena if need be.



Trucks on the Tracks, a local food truck festival, will provide onsite availability of select food trucks.



The concert is open to the public with no payment required. It is entirely free admission.

President and CEO of Visions Federal Credit Union Ty Muse says, “And this is just one more example that we are really excited about. Thinking about an opportunity to have concerts, you know, what is more lively than a concert? What is something more invigorating, coming out of a pandemic than having everyone together celebrating, dancing, singing, being downtown.”

The music will be a mix from the 80’s, 90’s, and today, with a focus on energy and creating a positive atmosphere. The groups performing include The Jess Novak Band, and My So Called Band from central New York, as well as The Ronald Reagans from Long Island.



For more information visit https://www.visionsfcu.org/events.