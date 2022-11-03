BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Now that we are past Halloween, the holiday season can officially begin. What better way to transition into the holidays than Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign?

Seeing the bellringers on your trip to the grocery store has become a holiday tradition in itself.

Starting November 11th, bell ringers will be outside of Weis, Price Chopper, Walmart, and Sam’s Club collecting donations for the Binghamton Salvation Army.

Captain Joseph Hansen says that all of the money collected from the Red Kettle goes directly to the Binghamton residents who need it the most.

He says the theme for this year’s initiative is called Love Beyond.

Captain in the Salvation Army in Binghamton Joseph Hansen says, “And we want to love beyond all of our problems. We want to love beyond poverty, we want to love beyond hunger, and we want to love beyond our circumstances. So that we can continue on in the future with hope, and so that we can bring that dignity to those in need.”

The campaign runs up until Christmas Eve. The organization is looking for some extra volunteers to become bellringers.

If you are interested, visit their Face Book page: 2022 Red Kettle Campaign Kickoff