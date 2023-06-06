DEHLI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced that Antonio S. Escobar-Boria, 32, of Sidney, New York, pleaded guilty to Attempted Reckless Endangerment on June 5, 2023.

The indictment charged that the defendant acted recklessly when he permitted a 2-year-old child to be near illegal drugs located at 62 East Main Street.

After State Police executed a search warrant and discovered the illegal drugs, they directed that the 2-year-old child be brought to the hospital for a checkup.

The 2-year-old child tested positive for fentanyl but did not need medical treatment.

After pleading guilty, the defendant admitted that he left the illegal drugs in a spot where the 2-year-old child could reach them.

This guilty plea was entered as part of a negotiated disposition, wherein it is expected that the defendant will be sentenced to a 5-year term of felony probation supervision with a special condition that he successfully complete the Delaware County Adult Treatment Court Program.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 31st at 9:00 a.m.