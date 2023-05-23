BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) An effort to turn a large former milk plant in Binghamton into housing has received a boost from the state.

Crowley Factory Lofts is getting a $2 million Restore New York grant.



Local developer Jon Korchynsky is looking to turn the former Crowley milk plant on the city’s Southside into a mixed use housing project.



The Crowley Factory Lofts will feature 48 market rate apartments geared toward young professionals and young families.



The 73,000 square foot milk plant, which sits along the shore of the Susquehanna River, was built in the early 1900’s and closed in 2012.



Afterward, a kosher dairy, Mountain Fresh Dairy, briefly owned the building before ceasing its own operations.



Mayor Jared Kraham says the city and the I-D-A were able to recoup their investment into Mountain Fresh.



Kraham says the Crowley plant is an icon of the Binghamton skyline and will offer spectacular views of the river and downtown.



Korchynsky is working with Johnson-Schmidt and Associates Architects of Corning on the design and will also be seeking historic preservation tax credits for the $13 million project.



Kraham says Korchynsky is seeking a commercial tenant for the ground floor that might include elements of manufacturing or distribution.