GREAT BAND, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – A Susquehanna County brewery has moved to a new home.

2 Dogz and a Guy Brewing has moved to 191 Main Street in Great Bend in what used to be the Lounge Bar and Grill.

Founded in Montrose six years ago, 2 Dogz and a Guy brews a variety of craft beers including lagers, pilsners, IPA’s, wheats and an Oktoberfest.

It’s also known for its Smoking Murder Hornet which has a touch of smoked jalapeno.

The brewery’s name honors a time when co-owner Jim Shuster was a hobbyist making beer in his garage with his two dogs.

His wife and co-owner Chrissy Shuster say the new home is welcoming and inviting.

“Family-friendly, dog-friendly, You want to have a drink with your friends, hang out, play a game, listen to music. We have live music twice a week. Many people bring their dogs. People are very happy to bring their dog and just relax and chat,” said Chrissy.

Giddy Up and Go Snack Shack will have a food truck on location over the winter as the Shusters build out a kitchen for Giddy Up to operate out of.

2 Dogz and a Guy will hold a grand opening celebration on Saturday evening featuring live music at 6:30 by On Tap.

Regular hours for now will be Thursday through Sunday noon to 9.