BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Someone was feelin’ lucky yesterday!

According to the New York Lottery, a $19,533.50 Take 5 ticket was sold at the Weis on Upper Front Street in Binghamton.

Take 5 numbers are drawn twice daily from a field of one through 39.

The winner correctly matched all 5 numbers.

Check your numbers at nylottery.ny.gov. You could be the winner.