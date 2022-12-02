VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In the early morning hours of November 24th, 18-year-old Kadin Abdullah, a Vestal High School student, was killed in a motor vehicle accident in the area of Clayton Ave. and Lagrange St.

According to police, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a fence on Clayton Avenue.

Today, the Vestal Police Department announced that the driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old, has been charged with numerous crimes including felony Manslaughter in the 2nd Degree and DWAI.

On top of those two crimes, the 17-year-old has also been charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree (Misdemeanor)

Refusal to Submit to a Pre-Screen Device

Reckless Driving

Speed in Zone

Operating Out of Class

Failure to Wear Seatbelt

The adolescent was arraigned at around 2:30 p.m. today in the Youth Part of Broome County Court.