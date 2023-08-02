BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The annual Binghamton Bridge Pedal will take place on Saturday, August 12th from 9am to 12pm on 321 Water St.

Starting and finishing at TechWorks!, join the family friendly fun with a leisurely 9.5-mile police-escorted bicycle ride around downtown

Binghamton and the river corridor areas, exploring parks, significant sites, multiple

bridges, and two new trails – the trail on the US11/Front St. Bridge over I-81 and the

Route 434 Greenway.

Pre-register online today at ctandi.org. Only $15 for Adults, $10 for Seniors 60 & over, and FREE for Youth 18 and younger. Register by August 4th to ensure your requested T-shirt size.

Day of event Registration is by cash or check at TechWorks! beginning at 8am.

Registration includes the bike ride, a t-shirt, and the Post Pedal Party.

The bicycle ride starts promptly at 9am, so participants should arrive early to register

or sign-in to pick-up your shirt.

The Post Pedal Party (11am – 12pm) at TechWorks!, is also open to the public at

no charge. Cool off with ice cream, fruit, and beverages while having fun with 3D image

technology, bells & whistles from a silent movie theater organ, learning to recognize the

smell of natural gas, and using an IBM System 360 printer to make banners and 1960s style selfies to take home.

For more information about the Binghamton Bridge Pedal, and for photos and maps from

past Binghamton Bridge Pedal events, go to bmtsonline.com, or their Facebook at BinghamtonBridgePedal, or contact Scott Reigle at 778-2443 or

Scott.Reigle@BroomeCountyNY.gov.