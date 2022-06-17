On June 17, 2022, at approximately 12:05 p.m., Troopers from SP Endwell were dispatched to a report of a drowning at Highland Park in the town of Union. When troopers arrived, a 12-year-old boy had already been pulled out of the pool by lifeguards and CPR was being performed. The 12-year-old was not breathing and had no pulse.

Troopers, firefighters and paramedics arrived within minutes of the call to 911. Troopers assisted with CPR, including using a Bag Valve Mask (BVM) to assist with providing ventilation. Volunteers from the Endwell Fire Department applied an AED (automated external defibrillator) and paramedics and members of Union Volunteer Emergency Squad used a Lucas Device which provides automated chest compressions.

The 12-year-old began breathing and did have a pulse when he was transported by UVES to Wilson Hospital. He was later airlifted to Upstate University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.