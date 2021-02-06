1 person injured in Bradford Township crash

BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, P.A. (FNN)- On Tuesday, February 2nd, around 2:00 p.m., the Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department, and ambulance responded to the 200 block of Hedgehog Lane for a singe-vehicle accident with entrapment.

According to First News Now, fire personnel arriving on the scene requested mutual aid for additional help from Corydon Township.

Fire crews used jaws of life to release the driver from the crushed GMC pickup truck.

The patient was transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center.

Bradford Township Police are investigating the crash.