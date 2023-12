TOWN OF MAINE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Someone who bought a lottery ticket in the Town of Maine is getting at least a million dollars.

A second prize winning CASH4LIFE ticket was purchased at Jay’s One Stop on Commercial Drive on Saturday.



The ticket is worth $1,000 a week for life and comes with a $1 million minimum if taken in one lump sum.



The holder of the winning ticket has up to 1 year to come forward and claim their prize.