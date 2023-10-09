EDITORS NOTE: It was originally reported that six people were shot. Pennsylvania State Police have updated that number to nine.

UPDATE: INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who was killed in a shooting in Indiana County early Sunday morning has been identified.

According to the Indiana County Coroner’s Office, 22-year-old Jamar Montae Porterfield Herriot Jr. of Homestead, PA died from his injuries at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township.

Herriot was attending a party at the community center when he was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Jerry Overman. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Eight other people were injured in the shooting including an 18-year-old man from Chicago who is in critical condition.

State police are investigating the incident and have no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960.

ORIGINAL STORY (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating a mass shooting that killed one person and injured eight early Sunday morning in Indiana County.

The shooting happened at the Chevy Chase Community Center along 5th Avenue in White Township. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) along with local officers and EMS responded after receiving the call around 12:35 a.m. on Oct. 8.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s campus is just over a mile away from where the shooting happened. It was the university’s homecoming weekend as well.

Mass shooting at Chevy Chase Community Center

According to a release from IUP, two of the nine victims were students at the university. Waynesburg University also announced on Sunday that three of the victims were students. Waynesburg University is just over 100 miles from IUP.

When Troopers arrived they learned that nine people were shot, with one being pronounced dead at the scene.

While names are being withheld at this time state police released the following information regarding the victims.

A 22-year-old man from Pittsburgh was killed in the shooting. An 18-year-old man from Chicago, IL, is in critical condition.

18-year-old man from Florida

20-year-old man from Pennsylvania

19-year-old man from Pennsylvania

22-year-old man from Pennslyvania

19-year-old female from Pennsylvania

23-year-old female from Pennsylvania

19-year-old female from Pennsylvania

The victims were transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center, UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, UPMC Mercy Hospital and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. State police said some of the victims were treated and have been released.

Troopers believe the shooting occurred during a private party at the Chevy Chase Community Center.

Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens and Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi, Jr. will hold a press conference at 4 p.m.

IUP President Michael Driscool released said the following regarding the shooting. The whole release can be read here.

“I am saddened to tell you that two IUP students who were present at the incident were injured. We have been in communication with these students and they have been released from Indiana Regional Medical Center after treatment. We will continue to provide these students, and their families, with the appropriate support. We do not yet have the names of the other individuals who were injured; see below for the most recent State Police news release about the shooting, distributed at 10:30 a.m. Should we learn of additional students or other members of the IUP community present at this incident, or otherwise affected by this violence, we will work individually with them to provide appropriate assistance. We have made all of our students aware of general support resources available to them,” IUP President Driscool

State police are currently investigating and have no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960.

The Chevy Chase Center said on Facebook Sunday morning that they will be closed until further notice and are continuing to pray for those involved, the community and their staff and volunteers.

One neighbor told WTAJ they heard yelling shortly after midnight.

“We heard yelling just after midnight and we came out to see what it was. We heard gunshots and saw people running in different directions. It’s so heartbreaking,” Nikki Haley, a neighbor, said.

PA Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has offered up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and prosecution of the individuals responsible for the shooting.