DENVER (KDVR) — Mother’s Day is right around the corner. If you’re having a tough time trying to decide what to get your mom, we’ve got you covered.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8.

We scoured Amazon to find the best gifts for moms with at least 4 stars and 1,000 reviews. Here’s what we found:

Under $10

Under $20

$21-50

$51-$100

Over $100

If you would rather spoil your mom with a gift card, Amazon also has a variety of options.