OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A local tenor is bringing some Broadway classics to the stage while supporting an important cause.

Tony Villecco is performing a series of famous musical numbers in support of “Battle Within.”

Battle Within is a Masonic charity dedicated to combating and lessening Veteran Suicide, one of many causes Villecco has supported with his singing over the years. In collaboration with accompanist John Isenberg, the tenor will sing Broadway classics from musicals such as “Oklahoma!” and “Music Man”.

Villecco says he chose a program that would appeal to both him and his audience.

“I happen to love the Broadway stuff. Mostly the ballads, because they suit my tenor voice well and because they’re great music. It’s melodious harmonies, and beautiful lyrics and it’s a lot different from what you might see on a Broadway stage today,” said Villecco.

Villecco hopes audiences will feel uplifted by his performance.

The performance will take place on September 10th at 7 p.m. at the Tiahwaga Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $25, $20 for students and seniors, and can be purchased at tiahwaga.com or by calling (607)687-2130.