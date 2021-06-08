Tony Delnero Memorial Golf Tournament

ENDICOTT, NY – This past Saturday was the 6th annual Tony DelNero Golf Tournament at En-Joie Golf Club.

This tournament is held to support the Mercy House of the Southern Tier.

Mercy House provides a home-like environment for people with a terminal illness and support for their family.

On Friday, Father Clarence Rumble was a guest bartender at JJ’s Grill and any tips received went to the Mercy House.

Greg Marx, Golf Tournament Coordinator says they were set to have one of their best years yet in terms of players and money raised.

“It’s such a necessary asset for the community. It’s great to see the community come out and support it so strongly especially after last year with COVID and everybody kind of being locked up a little bit, it’s good to see everybody getting back out again,” says Marx.

The tournament sold out again with 46 teams.

It started at 7:30 and went till 3:30.

All proceeds went to Mercy House to help offset the expenses associated with operating this community care center.